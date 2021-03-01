Fresh off his Spring Break trip to Cancun, Republican Senator Ted Cruz gave a speech at CPAC (the Conservative Political Action Conference) in Florida this weekend. Cruz was there to drum up support for the GOP and serve as a hype-man for Donald Trump, but he used most of his time on-stage to mock democratic leaders like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and crack jokes about his controversial vacation.

In between complaining about mask ordinances, Cruz made light of the recent attack on Capitol Hill and Ocasio-Cortez’s account of what happened that day. In a brutally honest Instagram Live session, the representative from New York detailed how she feared for her life when a mob of violent Trump supporters stormed the building, raiding offices, destroying property, and killing a police officer.

“Bernie is wearing mittens and AOC is telling us she was murdered,” Cruz told the crowd before joking about his holiday in Mexico. “I gotta say, Orlando is awesome. It’s not as nice as Cancun, but it’s nice.”

Well, if you were wondering if AOC was bothered by this, we’d like to point you to her Twitter feed. The congresswoman took to social media to drag Cruz for his unsurprisingly awful handling of the crisis.

I don’t care what Cruz said at CPAC, but I do care that it appears Texas was just a layover stop for him between Cancun and Orlando to drop a pack of water into someone’s trunk and abandon his constituents again as they get slammed with $16,000 electrical bills. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2021

Really though, what can you expect from politician who blames his poor job performance on his pre-teen daughters?

Cruz infamously abandoned his constituents during one of the worst winter storms Texas has experienced in decades. Millions were without power, dozens died — some by literally freezing to death — and now people in his home state are left with outrageous electric bills and no way to pay them. While Cruz relaxed south of the border, AOC and other democrats raised over $5 million to support those in need, traveling to Texas to distribute supplies and volunteer at local food banks. After media backlash, Cruz made a pit stop in his home state to hand out a couple of cases of water before heading to Florida for the conference where he harped on about his feud with his political opponent.