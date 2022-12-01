Somebody call the Gazpacho Police: Marjorie Taylor Greene read a book! OK, so she watched the movie version of a children’s book — but even that seems suspect, given the analogy she attempted to make between The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and the allegedly jubilant feeling that has overcome Greene and her fellow members of Congress.

On Wednesday night, former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski posted a video of the conspiracy theory-loving Georgia congresswoman, in which she attempted to paint the halls of congress as the happiest place on Earth now that Republicans managed to flip the House. But what Greene is describing isn’t just a case of Republicans versus Democrats; she implied that members of Congress on both sides of the aisle are practically skipping down the halls knowing that Nancy Pelosi’s reign is coming to an end. She even went so far as to compare it to “Narnia.”

Marge says Congress is like Narnia: “Remember in the movie ‘Narnia,’ where the witch, the Ice Queen, she was losing her power. Democrat Members of Congress – they never used to say hello to me, but are actually smiling and starting to say hello. Nancy Pelosi is the Ice Queen.” pic.twitter.com/2yK4r8buS6 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) December 1, 2022

As MTG explained:

Remember in the movie Narnia, where the witch, the Ice Queen, she was losing her power. And so in the land of Narnia, the ice was beginning to melt and the snow was beginning to melt, and people were becoming more brave. People were starting to be happy again and started having hope. That is EXACTLY how it is in the Capitol and in the halls of Congress. I have noticed a difference in a lot of the staff that actually work in the building every single day. I’ve noticed a difference in the Capitol police officers. I’ve noticed a difference in even Democrat members of Congress, who used to never say hello to me but are actually smiling and starting to say hello. See, Nancy Pelosi is the Ice Queen. And her reign is ending very, very soon.

First of all, Marge: You’re referring to The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe — a book, which is an object you may or may not be acquainted with. Yes, it was made into a movie, but even that was called The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, as tribute to the iconic work of literature from which it sprung.

Second: There is no Ice Queen in either the damn book or the movie. She’s the White Witch! And if all members of congress were polled about who the Capitol’s main antagonist is, it wouldn’t likely be the current Speaker of the House.

Third: If you’re going to talk about The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, you could at least have the decency to mention that James McAvoy makes a pretty hot Faun. So if you’re going to make movie references in the future, stick with cribbing lines from Independence Day.

Is it possible that Greene is telling the truth? Sure. Yes, she has been formally accused of lying under oath in the past. And did help to incite an insurrection that led to the deaths of several Capitol police officers. Then voted against awarding the officers who fought to upend this fatal riot. All just a month before she called the Capitol police to report Jimmy Kimmel for making a joke about her. But yes, it’s totally believable that they’re all thrilled to see that she managed to hold on to her congressional seat.