There was a time when Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene used to be as thick as thieves. However, that relationship went to pot as the two started visibly spatting on the House floor, and for a touch of high school dramatics, inside the Congressional ladies room. As for the old saying, time heals all wounds, not with these two.

Boebert is currently in the middle of a desperate reelection that involves her switching districts. The move arrives on the heels of her highly-publicized Beetlejuice debacle, and to put it mildly, Boebert’s plan isn’t going well.

The Colorado congresswoman recently came in fifth in a straw poll and Greene didn’t waste any time pointing that out when asked by The Hill if she was going to help out her fellow Republican:

In an interview with The Hill’s Kevin Cirilli, Greene said she is not looking to get involved in Boebert’s primary race, after the Colorado lawmaker switched congressional districts in December. “I think she’s got to earn those people’s support. I saw that she came in fifth place in the straw poll over the weekend, which she should be very concerned about,” Greene said.

Greene not only refused to endorse Boebert, but she complimented the other candidates as she left the Colorado congresswoman and former bestie to hang in the wind.

“I think that’s a serious primary, and it seems like there’s some good candidates in there,” Greene told The Hill. “We’ll see what’s happening with the polling and the direction it’s going in.”

(Via The Hill)