Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert is scrambling to see if she can still root and toot in Congress for another term. This situation is somehow worse than it was for her last time around when she only won by 546 votes against Democrat Adam Frisch in a red-leaning district. These days, of course, Boebert’s preexisting polarizing position has grown even more precarious due to her being caught groping and vaping at a Beetlejuice musical production.

Months later, Boebert cannot manage to stop accidentally reminding people of this hot mess, not even when she fires off bigoted comments on the House floor. Yep, the specter of the combative congresswoman and the Democrat Bar Guy will not go away, and Boebert must have seen the writing on Colorado’s 3rd District wall after Frisch promised to fully unseat her in 2024, and that seemed destined to happen. So, she has decided upon a new strategy and took to Twitter to announce that she will jump over to Colorado’s 4th District, where she believes that she stands a better chance of winning.

This decision has come after “[a] lot of prayer, a lot of tough conversations and a lot of perspective,” and Boebert insists, “I am going to do everything in my power to represent the 3rd District well for the remainder of this term as I work to earn the trust of grassroots conservative voters in the 4th District to represent them in 2025.”

I wanted to let you, my constituents and supporters, hear directly from me about my plans for the 2024 election cycle and the importance of maintaining a conservative voice for Colorado in Congress as well as keeping our Republican House majority. I cannot put into words how… pic.twitter.com/YY5PHS1EJs — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 28, 2023

Boebert also threw a dart at “dark money that is directed at destroying me,” meaning that she’s not thrilled with how her district’s fundraising has gone. As The Daily Beast reports, Frisch’s position as the anti-Boebert has paid off handsomely, and he has long since surpassed her efforts to raise cash:

Frisch, a former member of the Aspen City Council, has been raking in more campaign cash than almost any other 2024 House candidate, reporting to the Federal Election Commission that he had raised $7.7 million so far, as Time first reported this week. Boebert, in contrast, has raised just over $2.4 million.

Let’s just say that social media does not appear to be impressed by Boebert’s decision to “jump ship” for slightly better odds as “doing public service for the people.” And the groping jokes continue unabated.

Translation: my district hates me and I have no chance of winning re-election. I am going to do everything in my power to stay in Congress by running in a different district. Go away. — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 28, 2023

Nothing says you're doing public service for the people like jumping ship to another district to increase your chances of winning. It is all about power and money. Does the new district know why you're polling so poorly in your old district Ms. Boebert? — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) December 28, 2023

Oh, how gracious. A politician who barely won re-election and has been embroiled in controversy is now asking for the trust of voters in a different district. It's not like she's just trying to cling to power or anything. But hey, let's all pretend like she's some kind of martyr… pic.twitter.com/llsnfeWprS — Joe (@JoeMaristela) December 28, 2023

Lauren, you disappeared after the movie theater issue and instead of stepping on the gas and ignoring the nasty media you went dark. Step it the hell up or move over, we have a country to save and no time for feelings. — Tracy May (@tmmay2003) December 28, 2023

Omg Adam scared you off!!! 🤣 https://t.co/wpoaUl8dNv — Maile (@MailePRMedia) December 28, 2023

I’m thrilled to see you go. But I do think that you should just keep on heading out of Colorado. Don’t stop till after the state line. District 4 has good people that they would like to vote for candidates that live there and care about their needs something you are not your… — Bella (@BellAirMB) December 28, 2023

Is this your concession speech. 😏 — ᖘ (@_pinkrantz) December 28, 2023

Who are you fondling to achieve this victory. Who didn't you fondle in your old district. — Sandy (@sandiechill) December 28, 2023

How can anyone in our base support Lauren anymore? Aren’t we the party of term limits and hating career politicians? Everything about this REEKS of career politician desperate to stay in power — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) December 28, 2023

And now the matter will rest in voters’ hands for Colorado’s 4th District.