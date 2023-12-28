Lauren Boebert
Getty Image
Viral

Lauren Boebert Is Being Dragged Over Her Attempted Quick Fix For Her Dismal Reelection Chances Following That Public Groping Debacle

Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert is scrambling to see if she can still root and toot in Congress for another term. This situation is somehow worse than it was for her last time around when she only won by 546 votes against Democrat Adam Frisch in a red-leaning district. These days, of course, Boebert’s preexisting polarizing position has grown even more precarious due to her being caught groping and vaping at a Beetlejuice musical production.

Months later, Boebert cannot manage to stop accidentally reminding people of this hot mess, not even when she fires off bigoted comments on the House floor. Yep, the specter of the combative congresswoman and the Democrat Bar Guy will not go away, and Boebert must have seen the writing on Colorado’s 3rd District wall after Frisch promised to fully unseat her in 2024, and that seemed destined to happen. So, she has decided upon a new strategy and took to Twitter to announce that she will jump over to Colorado’s 4th District, where she believes that she stands a better chance of winning.

This decision has come after “[a] lot of prayer, a lot of tough conversations and a lot of perspective,” and Boebert insists, “I am going to do everything in my power to represent the 3rd District well for the remainder of this term as I work to earn the trust of grassroots conservative voters in the 4th District to represent them in 2025.”

Boebert also threw a dart at “dark money that is directed at destroying me,” meaning that she’s not thrilled with how her district’s fundraising has gone. As The Daily Beast reports, Frisch’s position as the anti-Boebert has paid off handsomely, and he has long since surpassed her efforts to raise cash:

Frisch, a former member of the Aspen City Council, has been raking in more campaign cash than almost any other 2024 House candidate, reporting to the Federal Election Commission that he had raised $7.7 million so far, as Time first reported this week. Boebert, in contrast, has raised just over $2.4 million.

Let’s just say that social media does not appear to be impressed by Boebert’s decision to “jump ship” for slightly better odds as “doing public service for the people.” And the groping jokes continue unabated.

And now the matter will rest in voters’ hands for Colorado’s 4th District.

×