Marjorie Taylor Greene is queen of the grammatical slip-ups, and she is apparently ultra-pumped up while the U.S. awaits election results in key races. We previously saw Greene nonsensically rant about Nancy Pelosi and “gazpacho police” and accuse Bill Gates of growing substitute meat in a “peach tree dish.” Tensions remain high, so it’s fun that Marjorie somehow one-upped herself on Twitter.

Granted, the typo in question actually wasn’t more egregious than her previous oddities. It’s about the same degree of WTF, but Greene saw the tweet-typo and corrected herself and still left the old one up, so that’s an extra layer of bizarreness. She began by declaring, “I’m sure our enemies are quacking in their boots while we are still over here trying to count ballots.”

I’m sure our enemies are quacking in their boots while we are still over here trying to count ballots. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 10, 2022

The congressperson who’s batsh*t enough to be denounced by CrossFit soon modified the “quacking” to “quaking.”

I’m sure our enemies are quaking in their boots while we are still over here trying to count ballots. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 10, 2022

And in case she decides to delete this madness, here’s a screencap. It’s a good thing that Elon hasn’t rolled that “edit” button out yet, right?

Yes, it sure looks like the “quacking” tweet is the more popular version, judging by the number of likes and retweets alone. People are enjoying this very much. You might enjoy it, too. These are stressful times. We take what we can get.

Y’all. I’m CRYING laughing at the mental image of all of us “quacking” in boots.

😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qfcOJghnS4 — PoliticalSlut (@BexWords) November 10, 2022

Quacking in my boots pic.twitter.com/CzVraBkhM9 — Dara Does Deep State (@daralynn13) November 10, 2022

Peach tree dishes, gazpacho police and enemies quacking in their boots. pic.twitter.com/UKzNix1zx8 — Cyndi Borowski💙🇺🇲 (@BorowskiCyndi) November 10, 2022

Ah yes… quacking boots. Don't delete Marjorie, let everyone see that you can't read. pic.twitter.com/yzff3BJT77 — The Desecrated (@TDesecrated) November 10, 2022

Good morning to everyone not "quacking" in their boots… https://t.co/RtGoQHxkLe — Donald K-Not "That" Other Donald (@DonaldRash12) November 10, 2022

Too late to change your tweet now @RepMTG We ALL know you said QUACKING in our boots 🦆🦆🦆🦆👢👢👢👢🦆🦆🦆🦆 😂😂 https://t.co/o4nBviktYO — Love&Laugh-Often (@JanetJoTrueBlue) November 10, 2022