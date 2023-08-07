Martha Stewart became the most glorious Sports Illustrated swimsuit model of all time last year. Alright, some people might accuse that of being an exaggeration, but you gotta give it up for Martha. She looked stunning for any age, let alone at age 82, and she’s cooler than anyone has any right to be. Martha may eventually have to give up her record swimsuit cover in a few decades, but for now, she reigns supreme. Martha also pushed back at accusations of plastic surgery, and although she’s no stranger to thirst traps, this particular set of photos was slightly intimidating even to her.

As Martha revealed during her recent Project Vegas keynote speech, she’s thrilled at the overall reaction to her shoot, which she said was down to feeling “comfortable” and doing a ton of pilates. The latter happened to be her secret weapon for the shoot, via Hollywood Reporter:

Shot by Ruven Afanador, Stewart says she posed for the photos at a friend’s house in the Dominican Republic and made sure to be surrounded by friends who made her feel comfortable. Still, the shoot wasn’t without some challenges. “I [only] had two months to get ready,” Stewart quipped. “So let’s just say I’m now an avid pilates fan.”

Martha also describes her experience as “authentic” but insists that she will never pose with a “bare midriff,” pilates or not. Still, she must be rocking that Reformer Machine for a swimsuit shoot like that one.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)