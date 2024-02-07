The GOP has been narrowly — very narrowly — in charge of the House of Representatives since last January. How are they doing? Not great! They’ve gotten nothing accomplished (apart from getting handsy at Beetlejuice), and they’ve already ousted one Speaker. But after Mike Johnson replaced Kevin McCarthy, they actually seem to be doing worse. Tuesday was a bloodbath for House Republicans, with two humiliating defeats in a row. Things are so bad one of them is wondering if they shouldn’t have lost two of its more notorious members.

Per Mediaite, after the House failed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Majorkas — then fumbled on an Israel aid package — MAGA’s number one son Matt Gaetz went on Newsmax to whine. He was particularly miffed over the former, which ended in a tie — far from the majority needed to boot Majorkas.

Gaetz: I have never missed George Santos more pic.twitter.com/UbHC8Lb6f7 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 7, 2024

“As I’m watching that board and it’s 215 to 215, I have never missed George Santos more,” Gaetz told Eric Bolling.

Gaetz later noted he maybe they shouldn’t have driven away another key alum, saying, “I also wondered like, wouldn’t it have been nice to still have Kevin McCarthy in the House of Representatives? Never thought you’d hear me say that.”

McCarthy, you might recall, was kicked out of his post in the fall. Who was behind that? Gaetz, of course, who was a pain in the butt when McCarthy was trying to get the Speaker job, only to lead the call to remove him. Their reward? They didn’t have enough votes to get their agenda passed.

As for Santos, well, his pyramid of lies and exaggerations and general shadiness finally got him booted, nearly a year after his misleading campaign got him the gig. He briefly rebounded as a Cameo star, which sounds about right. After the failed votes, Santos made sure to echo Gaetz’s comments.

The Israel aid bill, which was to earmark $17.6 billion to the nation which has taken a controversial, to say the least, approach to retaliating against Hamas, fared a bit better, with 250 for and 180 against. Passage required two-thirds support, and though nearly four dozen Democrats voted for it, over half a dozen Republicans opposed.