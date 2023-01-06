Matt Gaetz stopped by Fox News after two days of Republicans failing to elect a Speaker of the House despite winning a majority following the midterm elections, and from the sound of things, this situation isn’t going to be resolved anytime soon. Gaetz has been lording over a small band of GOP members who have refused to elect Kevin McCarthy as Speaker despite McCarthy making concession after concession in a desperate bid to win votes. That refusal seemed to frustrate Laura Ingraham who grilled Gaetz shortly after he revealed that he’ll never for McCarthy “under any circumstance.”

“That’s personal then,” Ingraham said. “You just made this very principled point. You can’t have it both ways. You can’t say ‘I’m a man of principal and I believe in X, Y and Z. But if he gives me X, Y and Z, I’m not gonna vote for him.’ What? How does that make sense?”

Ingraham then asked Gaetz what he would do if the Democrats help the Republicans elect a moderate candidate to put this thing to bed, which prompted the congressman to threaten us all with a great time. Via Mediaite:

No, listen. I’m on the floor, Laura. These 212 Democrats are going to vote for Hakeem Jeffries every single time. He is a historic candidate for them. They are not going to cleave off under any circumstance. I assure you if Democrats join up to elect a moderate Republican, I will resign from the House of Representatives. That is how certain I am. I can assure your viewers that won’t happen.

Is that legally binding? Can we get that in writing? Talk about a serious motivator to reach across the aisles. Democrats, are you seeing this?

(Via Mediaite)