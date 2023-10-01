Since semi-leaving the Royal Family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a bumpy ride. The pair quickly scooped up media deals, but so far they’ve only delivered part of what they promised. They’ve enraged some industry insiders and they’ve even broken up with Spotify. On the plus side, Suits, the USA Network legal drama on which Markle long appeared, has had a massive comeback on streamers. So what does her future look like? Perhaps she may segue into politics.

Per The Daily Mail (as caught by The Daily Beast), the Duchess of Sussex is among the names floated to fill Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat. The longtime California lawmaker died last week, aged 90. That means someone has to sub in for the remaining 13 months of her term. The Daily Mail calls Markle a “long-shot replacement,” but states that “within 90 minutes” of Feinstein’s death her phones “lit up” with calls arguing that she should fill the spot.

Another name out in the ether? Oprah Winfrey.

The Daily Mail lays out the dilemma faced by California governor Gavin Newsom:

“The problem he now faces is that all the best candidates have already announced they will be running for Feinstein’s seat in November 2024, the next election. Governor Newsom cannot elect any of those candidates to the position now as it would be seen as a huge, and very unfair, advantage. If he puts any of the very good Black women candidates in the job now he will be accused of favoritism. So he needs to find a woman of color who can do the job for 13 months and will agree to not stand against any of the seasoned politicians who have already thrown their hats into the ring. There are not that many women who fit the bill. Which is why Meghan’s name is being bandied about.”

Not that everyone is onboard with having the quasi-ex-Royal on Capitol Hill. One senior source told the publication, “I don’t think you can take Meghan seriously.”

In the meantime, nobody say a word of this to Piers Morgan.

(Via The Daily Mail and The Daily Beast)