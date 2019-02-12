Getty Image

Chuck E. Cheese’s is a popular destination for children’s birthday parties (as well as parent brawls), serving up kid-friendly pizza along with arcade games and, until recently, animatronic shows. But if a conspiracy theory making the rounds is to be believed, balls pits have not been the most unsanitary part of the family entertainment chain restaurants.

In a new episode of the YouTube channel series “Investigating Conspiracies with Shane Dawson,” the titular host takes on internet rumors that Chuck E. Cheese’s takes guest’s unfinished pizza back to the kitchen, reforms them into new pies, and reheats them. That’s right — this is not your far-right uncle’s pizzagate.

On paper, this seems like a highly implausible theory. Except that Dawson and some friends headed to a Chuck E. Cheese’s to test it, and well, you can see in the below segment what happened, taken from the full video episode.

The group ordered three pies, one plain cheese, one pepperoni, and one half and half. Clearly, the sizes and shapes of the slices do not match up, and there are some places where phantom pepperoni disappears when it touches the adjacent slice.

A spokesperson for Chuck E. Cheese’s slammed Dawson’s findings as false in a statement to The Verge.

“The claims made in this video about Chuck E. Cheese’s and our pizza are unequivocally false,” it stated. “No conspiracies here — our pizzas are made to order and we prepare our dough fresh in restaurant, which means that they’re not always perfectly uniform in shape, but always delicious.”

Be that as it may, it’s difficult to literally reject the evidence of your eyes and ears when viewing the video, and people are sounding off on Twitter to express their disgust.

my new favorite new conspiracy theory is that Chuck E. Cheese takes the pizza that ppl don’t finish back to the kitchen, reheats it, and re-serves it to a new customer which is why the slices are often different sizes in the same pizza pic.twitter.com/wX7GmFgwoi — Piney McKnuckle (@PineyMcknuckle) February 12, 2019

