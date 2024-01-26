When Comedy Central dropped the bombshell news that Jon Stewart is making a triumphant (part-time) return to The Daily Show, clearly, the thought on everyone’s mind was, “Gee, what does Meghan McCain think about all of this?” Well, fret no more.

On the latest episode of her podcast, the former co-host for The View weighed in on Stewart’s return. Turns out, she’s not looking forward to it because McCain thinks he’s become too “woke” and probably won’t be the cool guy who used to laugh it up with her dad, the late Republican Senator John McCain. Perhaps she’s mentioned him before.

Via The Daily Beast:

“I’m the first person to say that when I was a teenager in my formative years, I loved The Daily Show,” McCain began on this week’s episode of her podcast, Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat. “I thought it was so funny. I loved Jon Stewart.” “I grew up, I became an adult, I had kids, and I watched his Apple show,” McCain continued, referring to The Problem With Jon Stewart. “I was horrified at the sort of creature he has morphed into.”

“I found him to be the most woke,” McCain continued. “I didn’t recognize the Jon that I grew up loving. I hope I see the original OG Jon Stewart. I’m not going to hold my breath.”

Jon Stewart returns to The Daily Show on February 12.

