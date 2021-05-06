In an unusually thirsty moment for the typically conservative co-host, Meghan McCain didn’t even try to hide her lust for Will Smith while talking about the actor’s recent Instagram post. During a panel discussion on Smith declaring that he’s in the “worst shape of my life,” McCain made it very clear that she’ll Jazzy Jeff his Fresh Prince right here and right now.

“I love Will Smith and, I mean, not to be crass again but like, he can get it any time he wants,” McCain proudly announced (via The Wrap). “I love Will Smith. He is my long-term crush since I was like, 12, and I don’t care what his body looks like.”

McCain seemed to be particularly turned on by Smith’s embracement of “body positivity,” which is a topic that McCain has been very vocal about over the years. (Here’s McCain talking about Will after the 1:30 mark.)

WILL SMITH REVEALS “PANDEMIC BODY”: After the actor posted a picture of himself and admitted that he’s in the “worst shape” of his life, he teamed up with a brand on YouTube and committed to being healthier – the co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/Xxzch1CBcU — The View (@TheView) May 6, 2021

Of course, it’s not everyday that Meghan McCain offers herself on a silver platter to one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. The uncharacteristically horny moment caught people off guard, which is rare for McCain who often gets perturbed when panel discussions start getting risqué. She’s repeatedly abstained from discussions about her sex life, but apparently, her lust for The Legend of Bagger Vance was too strong.

The Will Smith thirsting marks two days in a row of McCain not acting like her usual self. On Wednesday, the conservative co-host blasted the GOP, which she called a “sausagefest” for its recent moves to oust Liz Cheney because she won’t bend the knee to “Cheeto Jesus,” a.k.a. Donald Trump.

