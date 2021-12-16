Donald Trump Dancing Melania
Melania Trump Is Selling NFTs Now, And Naturally, The First One Is A Painting Of Her ‘Cobalt Blue Eyes’

In a move that, frankly, more people should have seen coming, Melania Trump‘s first post-White House venture is selling NFTs. The former First Lady announced the endeavor on Thursday morning, which she touted as a combination of “my passion for art and commitment to helping our Nation’s children fulfill their own unique American Dream.” As part of her questionable Be Best campaign, an undisclosed portion of the proceeds from the sale of Melania’s first NFT “will assist children aging out of the foster care system,” according to an official statement:

“I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative. Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community.”

The first NFT is already available for sale, and you’ll never who’s guess the subject of this work of art: Melania Trump. The NFT is a painting of her “cobalt blue eyes” (as they’re referred to in a press release) along with an audio recording of her voice because of course.

Social media is already having a field day with Melania’s new “charitable” endeavor that coincidentally also happens to be a vanity project. Also, how any of this is supposed to stop bullying, Be Best’s original mission statement, is anybody’s guess.

