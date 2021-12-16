In a move that, frankly, more people should have seen coming, Melania Trump‘s first post-White House venture is selling NFTs. The former First Lady announced the endeavor on Thursday morning, which she touted as a combination of “my passion for art and commitment to helping our Nation’s children fulfill their own unique American Dream.” As part of her questionable Be Best campaign, an undisclosed portion of the proceeds from the sale of Melania’s first NFT “will assist children aging out of the foster care system,” according to an official statement:

“I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative. Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community.”

Excited for this new venture, which combines my passion for art and commitment to helping our Nation’s children fulfill their own unique American Dream. #MelaniaNFT https://t.co/XJN18tMllg pic.twitter.com/wMpmDDsQdp — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) December 16, 2021

The first NFT is already available for sale, and you’ll never who’s guess the subject of this work of art: Melania Trump. The NFT is a painting of her “cobalt blue eyes” (as they’re referred to in a press release) along with an audio recording of her voice because of course.

Social media is already having a field day with Melania’s new “charitable” endeavor that coincidentally also happens to be a vanity project. Also, how any of this is supposed to stop bullying, Be Best’s original mission statement, is anybody’s guess.

My eyes responding to Melania's NFT eyes–> 🙄 pic.twitter.com/bK41O7pF60 — J. #EmergencyConfetti Doyle (@sibersong) December 16, 2021

Has anyone besides her husband been this far up her own ass? Melania Trump Launches NFT Venture, Releases Creepy Art of Her ‘Cobalt Blue Eyes’ https://t.co/I6i0eQ7kCs #SmartNews — AlfieMoon🌜 (@AlfieCrimson) December 16, 2021

Melania Trump has gone into the NFT business. Her first work will be a picture of just her eyes. If you stare at them long enough, the abyss stares back. — Renee Libby 🇺🇸 (@ReneeAlida) December 16, 2021

Lol like Melania Trump knows what NFTs are. Or children. — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) December 16, 2021

Melania Trump launching an NFT confirms to me NFT’s are a scam. — Los Angeles Esther RAINN: 800-656-4673 | (@angelenoesther) December 16, 2021

(Via Melania Trump on Twitter)