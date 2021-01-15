Getty Image
With Her Husband Booted From Social Media, Melania Trump Tried (And Failed) To Put A Happy Face On The Legacy Of Her #BeBest Anti-Bullying Campaign

One doesn’t need to do too much reading between the lines to know that Melania Trump’s more than ready to leave the White House. That’s the case even though New York City is largely cutting ties with the inciter of the MAGA insurrectionists, and Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago neighbors really don’t want him around either, so who knows where they’ll ultimately land. Still, Melania is attempting to head out with something of a legacy, beyond making the U.S. Capitol riot all about herself, and her attempt to paint the portrait of an enthused First Lady is going over about as well.

As everyone’s aware by now, Donald Trump has been banned by Twitter and nearly every other online platform out there. That’s making things super awkward because Melania’s attempting to salute the “legacy of #BeBest,” which is her already much-dragged anti-bullying initiative, given that her husband’s one of the biggest bullies out there. Still, Melania tweeted, “[W]e must continue to give a voice to our Nation’s children & the issues that impact their lives. It’s the values & spirit of the American people that inspired Be Best & it’s those values that will carry on its mission.”

Melania can’t put a happy face on her Christmas ornaments or swanky tennis pavilion renovation, and it’s not working too well here, either. Especially after her husband incited a deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol., people are calling her out for a husband that’s been banned for social media while she’s always looked the other way. Melania might not care too much, since she’s nearly left the building, but people are pointing out a lot of hypocrisy in her words.

Not only is there the matter of President Trump’s perpetual bullying on the table here, but also one user’s stark inquiry on the administration’s harsh immigration stance and how it affects children: “[W]here were you when the children separated from their parents under your name sakes administration needed a voice? Where were your values then? Where are their parents?” They’re fair inquiries, as are the remarks on the Trump bans.

And as this user points out, #BeBest is about to be #BeGone.

