One doesn’t need to do too much reading between the lines to know that Melania Trump’s more than ready to leave the White House. That’s the case even though New York City is largely cutting ties with the inciter of the MAGA insurrectionists, and Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago neighbors really don’t want him around either, so who knows where they’ll ultimately land. Still, Melania is attempting to head out with something of a legacy, beyond making the U.S. Capitol riot all about herself, and her attempt to paint the portrait of an enthused First Lady is going over about as well.

As everyone’s aware by now, Donald Trump has been banned by Twitter and nearly every other online platform out there. That’s making things super awkward because Melania’s attempting to salute the “legacy of #BeBest,” which is her already much-dragged anti-bullying initiative, given that her husband’s one of the biggest bullies out there. Still, Melania tweeted, “[W]e must continue to give a voice to our Nation’s children & the issues that impact their lives. It’s the values & spirit of the American people that inspired Be Best & it’s those values that will carry on its mission.”

As the legacy of #BeBest comes to a close at the @WhiteHouse, we must continue to give a voice to our Nation's children & the issues that impact their lives. It's the values & spirit of the American people that inspired Be Best & it's those values that will carry on its mission. pic.twitter.com/fRBTWphmlj — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 15, 2021

Melania can’t put a happy face on her Christmas ornaments or swanky tennis pavilion renovation, and it’s not working too well here, either. Especially after her husband incited a deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol., people are calling her out for a husband that’s been banned for social media while she’s always looked the other way. Melania might not care too much, since she’s nearly left the building, but people are pointing out a lot of hypocrisy in her words.

Not only is there the matter of President Trump’s perpetual bullying on the table here, but also one user’s stark inquiry on the administration’s harsh immigration stance and how it affects children: “[W]here were you when the children separated from their parents under your name sakes administration needed a voice? Where were your values then? Where are their parents?” They’re fair inquiries, as are the remarks on the Trump bans.

The legacy of #BeBest is that your husband is banned from social media https://t.co/GdRBLO2b14 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 15, 2021

#BeBest has been a painfully absurd fraud. Your husband tried to bully a nation into keeping him in power—and as a result five people died and the US was traumatized. Let’s hope the legacy here is one of oblivious hypocrisy. (Oh yeah, caged kids. He did that, too.) https://t.co/M2ZQONY32w — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 15, 2021

Great news. Twitter just banned your husband. Your anti cyber bullying campaign is working.#BeBest — jvharris_1965 (@jvharris_1965) January 8, 2021

@FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP where were you when the children separated from their parents under your name sakes administration needed a voice? Where were your values then? Where are their parents? #BeBest @CNN @ChrisCuomo @jaketapper https://t.co/iVisdesYA3 — GIJOE (@gizmosweeney) January 15, 2021

Oh for fucks sake. Cruelty and was the theme your whole time in our House. Get the fuck out. #BeBest my ass. @FLOTUS Filthy trash. You can put lipstick on a pig, it’s still a pig. https://t.co/29e14hoT2T — Amy Aiello Lofgren (@azsweetheart013) January 15, 2021

And as this user points out, #BeBest is about to be #BeGone.