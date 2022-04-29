We hold these truths to be self-evident that Vick is Mexico, Finkle is Einhorn, and Romney is Delecto.

In 2019, Slate’s Ashley Feinberg uncovered that Republican senator and one-time presidential hopeful Mitt Romney had been maintaining a secret Twitter account under the Master of Disguise-ass name of Pierre Delecto. “Of the 257 tweets the account has liked over the last eight years, 30 of them came from the official @SenatorRomney account, 28 came from the official @MittRomney account, seven were tweets quoting either the @SenatoryRomney or @MittRomney accounts, and three included a direct mention of one or the other,” Feinberg reported. Romney later fessed up (“C’est moi,” he said) and made the account private, but he’s back to his mysterious ways:

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney reportedly likes to go incognito while in Palm Beach, Florida. The Utah conservative has been wearing hats while dining out in the wealthy oceanside enclave, where he has a vacation home, in an effort to disguise himself, a family friend told the authors of the new book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future.

“If he were recognized by Trump supporters there, there was a good chance he would be harassed,” authors Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns wrote. Palm Beach is the home of Mar-a-Lago, former-president Donald Trump’s beloved club where he spends most of his time wandering aimlessly (even if his neighbors don’t want him there).

The hat is a good start for a disguise, but if Mitt really wants to go undercover, he needs a fake mustache. A Ted Lasso fan, of all people, should know this.

(Via Insider)