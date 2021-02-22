About a month ago, Mike Lindell (a.k.a., “The MyPillow Guy”) flat-out pleaded with Dominion Voting Systems to sue him over spouting his false QAnon conspiracies about the 2020 election. After some lead-up in that department, he finally got what he wanted: a $1.3 billion lawsuit to match those of his MAGA pals, kooky Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

Previously, Lindell appeared on the Victory Channel’s Flashpoint to brag about how little fear he felt while inviting the mega-lawsuit. “Please sue me, Dominion… it’s like the old mafia days when I used to bet football,” Lindell declared. He made the brag after receiving a cease-and-desist letter (as a precursor to a lawsuit over his false and damaging claims to the company), but Lindell doesn’t seem to care. Apparently, Lindell’s nutty “documentary” about the election is what pushed Dominion over the edge to sue the Trump-backing trinity. From Wall Street Journal:

The complaint alleges that Mr. Lindell made false claims about the integrity of Dominion’s voting machines and that he knew no credible evidence supported his claims that the company had stolen the election from Mr. Trump—what Dominion has called the “Big Lie.” “He is well aware of the independent audits and paper ballot recounts conclusively disproving the Big Lie,” the complaint states. “But Lindell…sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows.”

Most people would not be pleased to be sued, but Lindell appears to be, uh, thrilled? Yes. WSJ contacted Lindell with news of the lawsuit, and he declared that he is “very, very happy” with the development. “I have all the evidence on them,” he added. “Now this will get disclosed faster, all the machine fraud and the attack on our country.” Well, dreams do come true? It sure sounds like Lindell’s dream is about to turn into a nightmare, and he can’t even tweet about these developments as they happen. There’s no further word on his lawsuit against Daily Mail over those Jane Krakowski dating rumors either, but for now, Lindell should stay pretty occupied with the Dominion business.

(Via Wall Street Journal)