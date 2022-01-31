Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she plans to run for reelection to Congress. “Our democracy is at risk because of assaults on the truth, the assault on the U.S. Capitol, and the state-by-state assault on voting rights. This election is crucial. Nothing less is at stake than our democracy,” she said in a video posted to Twitter with all the enthusiasm of a C-list actor recording a Cameo. “And that is why I am running for reelection to Congress and respectfully seek your support. I would be greatly honored by it and grateful for it.” It’s nothing you haven’t seen from a politician before — unless you’re a QAnon member, in which case you believe the video confirms, without a doubt, that MJ, I mean, Pelosi had something to do with… the death of Bob Saget?

Pelosi recorded her video (with some green screen help) in front of San Francisco’s Painted Ladies, the row of Victorian homes made famous in the Full House opening credits. SF Gate reports that “Anons speculated that the inclusion of the Painted Ladies is actually a reference to Full House, which uses the Alamo Square icons in its opening credits. And because Full House star Bob Saget recently died, this means… something.”

Here is a convincing argument from a popular QAnon forum:

“Using the ‘Painted Ladies’ the background this close to Saget’s death makes me think it’s comms,” wrote one user. (“Comms” refers to “communications,” generally used by Anons to designate supposedly hidden messages from the military or politicians.) “There are plenty of other iconic SF backgrounds that could be used. 95% of the pop couldn’t tell you where those houses are. Not that common.”

Another user agrees:

“It may very well tie-in with Sagat [sic],” another agreed, although no one could quite pin down how the death of a popular comedian relates to the re-election campaign of a longtime politician.

Hey, QAnon, I have three words for you: Cut. It. Out.

(Via SF Gate)