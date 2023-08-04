There’s a popular GIF of Olivia Wilde, Mark Ruffalo, and Michael Moore protesting outside of Trump Tower shortly after the then-president made his “very fine people on both sides” comments about the deadly Unite the Right rally. You’ve probably seen it. There’s even a Know Your Meme page for “Olivia Wilde Nodding” — nodding in disapproval of Trump.

Wilde has once again made her feelings about the wedding crasher known, although this time, it’s without Ruffalo and Moore.

On Thursday, the actress and director shared an Instagram Story where she’s on the beach, dancing in a white bikini top and green shorts. The caption to the short video reads, “Indictment Dance.” Trump, the indicted one (for a record-setting third time), bizarrely claimed he had a “VERY GOOD DAY.” Wilde had an even better day, it seems. You can watch the video below.

More of Olivia enjoying her vacation 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/zdLU691WtM — Olivia Wilde Daily 🎥 (@wilde_daily) August 3, 2023

Wilde revealed in a 2022 interview with Elle that Trump was the inspiration for Don’t Worry Darling, her (messy) follow-up to Booksmart. “We had a bunch of Trump quotes up on our board when we were writing the script, and there was this gross tendency of Trump’s to be very nostalgic about a better time,” she said. “What these men are referring to is a time that was horrific for anyone who wasn’t a straight white cis man.”

(Via Olivia Wilde/Instagram)