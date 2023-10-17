Olivia Wilde faced the wrath of Swifties when she reposted a joke about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship.

Earlier this month, the Don’t Worry Darling director took to Instagram to share an X post from Dutch actress Katja Herbers which read, “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.” The Harry Styles jokes followed, as did the “stop talking about Taylor’s love live” defenses. But Wilde insists it wasn’t a slight against her ex-boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend.

“I meant no harm,” she said on Monday, according to the Daily Mail. “It’s obviously a comment on how much attention gets paid to stupid things.” Everyone needs to — in the words of Taylor herself — calm down.

There was a lot of attention paid on Swift and Kelce this weekend when they made a last-minute appearance on SNL and the after-party. “Taylor and Travis were there all night and they were so smiley, they were so happy,” a source told People. “They were really fun. They talked to every single person in the room that talked to them. They were super cool. Super nice, super happy.” Kelce also kept “going over and touching her, putting his hand on her lower back or putting his hands on her waist and then they would do a little kiss and then they would go back to talking to whoever they were talking to.”

It sounds like they swapped spit, but didn’t spit on anyone.

