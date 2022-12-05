There are two kinds of people in the world: Those who are totally into Pete Davidson’s BDE, and those who will never understand it — no matter how many times or how passionately people try and explain it to you (author note: I am in the latter camp). But Davidson’s former SNL castmate Chloe Fineman says there’s more to the comedian than just a big dong; he’s also apparently “deeply charming.”

When asked about Davidson’s lure by Page Six at last week’s 2022 American Museum of Natural History Gala, Fineman replied that: “I’ve worked and chatted with him. I find him deeply charming. And I remember my first year [on Saturday Night Live], going to all my girlfriends and being like, ‘I get it.’”

Since ending his two-year relationship with Cazzie David, daughter of Larry David, in 2018, Davidson has dated some of the world’s most famous — and gorgeous — women, including Ariana Grande (to whom he was briefly engaged), Kim Kardashian (who apparently made the first move with David became of his alleged endowment), actresses Margaret Qualley, Kate Beckinsale, and Phoebe Dynevor, supermodel Kaia Gerber, and all-around beautiful person Emily Ratajkowski, to whom he is currently linked.

While he might seem like a bit of a playboy, Fineman says that she has some friends who have dated Davidson, and that they all “report back nice things.”

Fineman’s fellow SNL castmate Mikey Day also gets why people are attracted to Davidson — which had nothing to do with Pete’s allegedly ample nether regions.

“I don’t think people know how smart he is because he’s [always like], ‘Yo, what’s up? I live with my mom. I’m smoking weed,’” Day told Page Six. “But he’s a very intelligent, well-spoken, interesting dude. I love Pete. He’s the best.”

(Author’s note: Nope. Still don’t get it.)

(Via Page Six)