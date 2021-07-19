Piers Morgan must not be deterred after people came for him when he and Prince William condemned racist attacks against soccer stars in the wake of their treatment of Meghan Markle. And Piers also hasn’t learned his lesson after growing publicly outraged over Meghan’s children’s book before people couldn’t stop laughing at him over his continued obsession. Nope, the anger bear still rages, and this week, Piers is very upset over news that Prince Harry will publish a memoir.

Random House tweeted news of the late 2022 project and this quote from Harry: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

Breaking news! Random House is honored to announce a forthcoming memoir by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, to be published globally in late 2022. pic.twitter.com/NUzXwntuKq — Random House (@randomhouse) July 19, 2021

As one might easily predict, Piers did not take the news too well. “You’ve got to be f*cking joking?????” soon surfaced in tweet form. “Ready to tell his story?” he asked with more laughter emoji. “Prince Privacy hasn’t stopped yapping, whining & trashing his family all bloody year.”

You’ve got to be f*cking joking????? 🤣🤣 https://t.co/xLmfqUxP43 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 19, 2021

Ready to tell his story? 🤣🤣Prince Privacy hasn’t stopped yapping, whining & trashing his family all bloody year. https://t.co/CiT4yrQMHC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 19, 2021

Piers will stop at nothing to defend his Queen. He even left Good Morning Britain after his on-air temper tantrum over Markle and what he views as an attack (and he continues to call Meghan a liar) on the monarchy. He’s clearly still salty over Meghan “ghosting” him after a pub date several years ago, which has apparently led him to dismiss her claims of racist statements from Royal family members over Harry and Meghan’s son. Well, people still find Piers’ tantrums over Meghan and Harry to be quite amusing.

BREAKING: Piers Morgan off to bag his place at the front of the queue at Waterstones, ready to bag himself a copy of Prince Harry’s memoirs, when they are published in late 2022 #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/G6GYu9368g — Nigel Hall 💪🏼 📚 (@NigelHall11) July 19, 2021

camilla tominey and piers morgan are gonna lose their damn minds over prince harry’s memoir, can’t wait to laugh at their petty mental gymnastics as they try to blame meghan while she thrives in l.a. 😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/70HBUCEBzV — jess (@swiftsrafferty) July 19, 2021

Remember when you "broke your silence" to mostly talk about what you had been talking about for months? pic.twitter.com/H4AAmJrO1F — Luke (@ekulkun) July 19, 2021

I don't see what the problem is; people have written books about him and his family, Piers Morgan has written a book, so why can't Harry? Is it because people are afraid of what he might say? And how bad it could make the monarchy look? — Katie (@kadybug00) July 19, 2021

That’s a solid point there at the end, yes. Piers “yaps” about everything, all while obsessing over Meghan’s life, and he appears to be aghast the the couple fled the United Kingdom for Montecito, where they’re presumably living their best life. Yes, they’re taking gigs, but they’ve got a hefty security bill to pay, and that money ain’t coming from the British Royal Family.