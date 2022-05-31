The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial wrapped last week after six wild weeks, but in many ways it’s not quite over. For one the jury still has to reach a verdict. For another there will be multiple documentaries about it. (On a more serious note, Heard testified that she’s received “hundreds of death threats” since the trial commenced.) Besides, there are still some surprises to be had. For instance, on Tuesday, the courthouse that has housed the trial was greeted by a pirate ship.

'Pirate ship' appears in front of courthouse as jury deliberates in Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial https://t.co/6VaAk11QXH pic.twitter.com/yAnChHBUoC — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 31, 2022

As per Entertainment Weekly, a flatbed truck pulled up outside the courthouse, where the jury deliberates. On top of it was a makeshift pirate ship — a clear illusion to the franchise that turned Depp from acclaimed actor with a spotty box office record to the biggest megastar in Hollywood. The courthouse has attracted legions of Depp’s supporters, but the arrival of a miniature pirate ship atop a truck is definitely next-level.

The trial explored Depp’s claims that Heard defamed him in an op-ed she wrote about abuse in which she did not name him. A lot of skeletons, from both people’s closets, tumbled out over the six weeks. Heard, meanwhile, claimed that her ex-husband’s “smear campaign” has cost her work, including allegedly reducing her role in the second Aquaman, though star Jason Momoa was allegedly “adamant” that she not be dropped.

(Via EW)