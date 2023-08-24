Ole Pudding Fingers Ron DeSantis gave his first GOP primary debate “performance” on Wednesday night on Fox News. We had previously heard about an apparent debate prep list by a DeSantis-supporting superPAC, which proposed that he should attack Vivek Ramaswamy as “Vivek the Fake.” However, that list of items did not address DeSantis’ tendency to send off Homelander vibes, nor did it do much about his all-around awkwardness. (The Daily Mail recently reported, however, that his advisors coached him to remember to smile, which may have been what happened here.)

Interestingly enough, opponent Chris Christie attacked Ramaswamy has resembling Chat GPT with the way that he talked. However, one moment in particular had Bobblehead DeSantis looking rather robotic. That was when DeSantis shouted, “I will not let you down.” This was followed by an incredibly eerie smile that (later) got the closeup treatment. Naturally, the Internet set the followup moment to “hello Darkness, my old friend.”

Ron DeSantis had a very bad night… pic.twitter.com/KRTFiNu66H — Lucky (@TheMagaHulk) August 24, 2023

Soon enough, jokes about DeSantis “smiling like a human” and being an AI form attempting to “learn human emotions” surfaced. Stephen King, who obviously knows scary sh*t, agreed.

love smiling like a human pic.twitter.com/5BJWYJaC5g — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) August 24, 2023

are we sure he’s not an AI trying to learn human emotions? #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/byhHb0fJNe — alex (@aaaaa_aaaaalex) August 24, 2023

Is Ron DeSantis trying to make us believe he’s human by

trying to smile? #republicanDebate pic.twitter.com/vWORfl81DW — Sassenach 2.0 🩺 (@ClaireFraser363) August 24, 2023

He sure did seem like an awkward machine, even more so than the Trump-deemed “chocker” Marco Rubio in 2016.

Ron DeSantis is a malfunctioning robot programmed with talking points from conservative podcasters. #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/LkYKX3LIuo — kereD (@i__m__kered) August 24, 2023

Ron DeSantis is creepy as hell 😳 pic.twitter.com/Y5zLmnMhOd — UltraMJTruth (@MJTruthUltra) August 24, 2023

DeSantis sounded like a damn robot in his final remarks. — UltraMJTruth (@MJTruthUltra) August 24, 2023

DeSantis truly has the warmth of one of those silver robots from Terminator 2. #GOPDebate — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) August 24, 2023

As well, The Washington Post recently published an article called, “Awkward Americans see themselves in Ron DeSantis.” Not sure that’s actually the case, judging from these responses.