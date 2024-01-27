Rudy Giuliani embarrassed himself for Donald Trump. He got sued for Donald Trump. He declared bankruptcy, thanks to Donald Trump. And yet the very former “America’s Mayor” has never said a bad word about the guy who helped ruin his life. Heck, he hasn’t even whined much about the former president not helping him out financially — except quietly, via some new legal filings, in which he suggested the guy has been stiffing him.

Per Insider, in a new bankruptcy filing, in response to a question about any potential outstanding claims, Giuliani listed a “possible claim for unpaid legal fees against Donald J. Trump.” No amount that he was potentially owed was given.

The “possible” part makes the filing even more haunting. Is Giuliani trying to thread the needle between needing money from Trump for services rendered while also trying not to make Trump mad at him? If so, he’s not doing a great job.

Besides, does Trump even have that dough? On Friday a jury ordered him to pay a whopping $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll, who has sued him twice for defamation — twice and counting, given the guy’s famously short temper and loose lips. Surely the allegedly richie won’t have to beg his sometimes cash-strapped supporters to bail him out, right?

Giuliani filed for bankruptcy in December after his own defamation trial, in which a jury ordered him to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers about him he continued to spread false claims of malfeasance. But hey, Giuliani got off easy compared to the guy who owes him money.

(Via Insider)