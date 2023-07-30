Fun fact: Did you know Rudy Giuliani was once Donald Trump’s cybersecurity adviser? It was an informal role, but for a time it was the former “America’s Mayor” — and the future instigator of such blunders as the Four Seasons Total Landscaping debacle and the wine lady witness — who was going to keep America safe from foreign online interference. Jump to the summer of 2023 and here’s a sample of what the same guy is doing on social media.

On Sunday, Giuliani took to Twitter (or X, or whatever it’s called now) to share an article from conservative writer Joe Hoft, whose bibliography includes multiple books claiming, as Rudy has, that the 2020 election was stolen. The piece airs Giuliani’s recent denial that he denied there was interference in Georgia’s wing of that election. Fair enough. But far more interesting was the text of the tweet, which goes like this:

“FAKE%20NEWS%20%26%238211%3B%20Rudy%20Giuliani%20Says%20It%5C%27s%20Fake%20News%20%26%238211%3B%20He%20Made%20No%20Admission%20in%20Georgia%20Election%20Crimes%20Case”

It’s almost certainly part of a link. How only part of a link wound up in the body of a tweet is anyone’s guess, but this is the guy who once hosted a press conference while black mystery goo drizzled down his head, so what do you expect?

Rudy’s tweet certainly caught people’s attention.

There were plenty of jokes.

Of course, Giuliani has suffered bigger humiliations before. After all this is the guy who torched his career for a guy who wouldn’t even help out with the financial woes he accrued while doing his bidding.