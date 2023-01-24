Rudy Giuliani is not in a good place, mentally-speaking. And no, it doesn’t have anything to do with his own cognitive abilities, nor the fact that his license to practice law has been revoked. Nor is it because his ex-wife successfully sued him to pay some overdue country club fees. No, Rudy’s pissed because he wasn’t successful in pushing The Big Lie hard enough — and now has to live with the fact that Joe Biden is in the White House not just because he is the leader the American people choose, but because Giuliani couldn’t find a way to overturn the results of the election (and was the only lawyer even willing to try).

As Raw Story reports, Giuliani took some time out during his Sunday radio show to talk about the 2020 presidential election (yet again) and to lament that he wasn’t able to do more to help Trump win. Especially as he claims that Biden doesn’t “know what he’s doing.”

“I don’t want a senile president, and I don’t want a corrupt president,” Rudy’s co-host, Dr. Maria Ryan, said.

“Well, the American people voted for him,” Giuliani replied. “They knew he was corrupt or at least half of them knew he was corrupt. I wasn’t able to get the message to the other half.”

Wait — is he talking about Biden or Trump?

Rudy went on to say that he holds himself somewhat personally responsible for not getting Trump’s message out to any and all Trump supporters. “And you know the tremendous burden I feel as a result of that,” Rudy said. “I mean, I’m the one who uncovered Biden’s corruption. Nobody knew about it.”

“You can’t put that all on your shoulders,” Ryan said. “That’s ridiculous.”

Has Ryan not met Donald Trump? Taking full responsibility for the L was probably written into Giuliani’s contract.

(Via Raw Story)