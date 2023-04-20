Rudy Giuliani is an… interesting fellow. In addition to being the subject of a $1.3 billion defamation suit brought about by Dominion Voting Systems (the same company that just won a $787.5 million settlement from Fox News), Rudy — like his former boss, recent arrestee Donald Trump — is also the subject of a criminal investigation in Georgia for the many, many lies he told about the results of the 2020 presidential election. Yet even with the walls closing in all around him, the former New York City Mayor doesn’t seem to be losing any sleep over the possible punishments or jail time he could be facing. Instead, he’s thinking about the future — and how he’d make a great secretary of state!

As The Daily News reports, Giuliani made this statement while appearing on Steve Bannon’s podcast, which explains why he seems to be living in a dream world. It was Bannon who started the conversation, and asked Rudy if he would be interested in accepting such a high-ranking position. To which Giuliani initially demurred: “I shouldn’t ask for a job now, right? The boss would get angry. I’m willing to do [whatever] I have to do.”

Not getting indicted would be a great first step for Rudy, and not getting any jail time would be a good thing for Trump’s plans for a second term. But barring either of them being behind bars, Rudy said that he’d be “open” to the idea of serving as secretary of state.

“I really believe I could straighten… out the State Department,” the man who once held a press conference outside a dildo shop stated. “I think it’s the agency of the government, even more than the FBI, that needs to be straightened out first, because it’s us to the world,” he sagely noted.

(Yes, you can laugh now.)

(Via The Daily News)