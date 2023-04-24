SNL‘s spoof ads are clearly not designed to be high-quality affairs. Lauren Boebert was famously triggered by a “poorly acted” skit with Chloe Fineman brandishing holiday cheer with a firearm. In that same style, however, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has presented her response to the Bud Light controversy, and yes, she appears to be serious.

Of course, Kid Rock was also serious when he whipped out an AR-15 (quite inaccurately, as John Oliver pointed out) on some unsuspecting beer cans to demonstrate his disgust with the Anheuser-Busch brand’s partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. And so began a “boycott” that led to Bud Light CEO Brendan Whitworth’s statement (that many felt was a copout and included, “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer”).

Now, here’s the former press secretary’s answer: beer koozies for “real women.” She also tweeted an ad (featuring other female Republican governors), which also includes a photo of her hunting during a “real women doing real things” voiceover.

Real women don’t have to fake it. WATCH⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fAOClq5c1S — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) April 24, 2023

Yep, it’s real (Twitter seems to be at least handling “government” organization tweets in an accurate way so far), and Sarah liked it so much that she tweeted it again with a different catchphrase: “We like our beer cold, not woke.”

We like our beer cold, not woke. https://t.co/N84EZVByL7 — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) April 24, 2023

Fingers are crossed for an SNL response to this SNL-like mess.