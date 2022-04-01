It would hardly be an understatement to say that Seth Meyers is positively giddy about being able to report on Madison Cawthorn’s claims that being a Republican congressman can often be akin to being the key master at a ‘70s swingers party. (Side note: Meyers is also pretty enthusiastic about Ang Lee’s 1997 masterpiece The Ice Storm, and you should listen to him on that.)

Thursday marked the second night in a row that the Late Night host dedicated the bulk of his “A Closer Look” segment to the rumors that “key bumps” of coke and casual orgies are just as common in DC’s most powerful circles as roll calls and re-election campaigns. Though, given the subject matter—i.e. Republicans members and orgies—Meyers decided to re-brand the segment “A Distant Look.” Meyers kicked things off by declaring that Cawthorn’s casual statement about the GOP’s coke-fueled orgies is “one of the weirdest political scandals in recent memory, which is saying a lot. Let’s remember: The president drew on an official weather map with a Sharpie and tried to pass it off as real.”

But getting to the matter at hand: Meyers, in addition to pointing out that Cawthorn is likely “the first dude with a backwards baseball cap who calls [an orgy] a ‘sexual get-together,” thinks that the most amusing part of the entire story is that the spouses of many GOP leaders seem to believe it. As Meyers said:

“[T]he funniest part of this whole thing is the uproar it has caused within the GOP caucus among Republican members of congress, who are now getting questions about it—including questions from their own spouses… “Yeah, I BET they are! If you went on a trip to Vegas just to play the slots with some of your buddies and one of them posted on Facebook, ‘EVERYONE I’M WITH DID COCAINE AT AN ORGY!!!,’ you’d get some spousal follow-up questions, too.”

But it’s not just significant others who have questions. Constituents do, too. Meyers shared a clip of Chris Hayes, who explained that Steve Womack—a 65-year-old Republican congressman from Arkansas—is getting questions about his sexual proclivities from his constituents, too.

Of course, “this is exactly what they deserve,” Meyers said. “Because it’s not like Republican members of Congress can just say, ‘that’s a crazy conspiracy theory’ when so many of them ran on crazy conspiracy theories.” (yes, Seth’s looking at you, Marjorie Taylor Greene.)

You can watch the full clip above.