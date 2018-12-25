Getty Image

The holidays are, ideally, a time for a break; the melancholic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” promises our “troubles will be out of sight.” But in the Trump era, we can’t even take the holidays off. Our president wants his Border Wall, and he wants it so bad that he was willing to partially shut down the government, thereby stiffing thousands of employees during a time that should be relaxing. He even agreed to take the blame for it — until he flip-flopped, possibly upon realizing it wouldn’t be warmly received.

There have been heartwarming stories about epic gregariousness. But there are also plenty of heartbreaking stories, of people whose lives have been put in jeopardy, or worse. Some of those have been shared by the news. Luckily, for those who haven’t, there’s many public forums on which to air their grievances. Some have taken to Twitter to tell their stories, using the hashtag “#ShutDownStories.