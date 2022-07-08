Jenna Ellis — the discredited MAGA lawyer who continues to push false claims about the 2020 presidential election and, more notoriously, was sitting next to Rudy Giuliani when he ripped ass at a voter fraud hearing — is in no position to call anyone a loser. But especially Olympic medal winners Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe, who were awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Joe Biden on Thursday. And yet!

Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2022

“Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe,” Ellis tweeted. She later added, “Because Biles is a selfish quitter and Rapinoe is a boorish unAmerican bully. They’re losers, not role models. Biden is making a mockery of everything solemn, like the presidential medal of freedom.”

During his four years in the White House, Ellis’ beloved Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Antonin Scalia, of “retire bitch” fame; Devin Nunes, who recently begged Elon Musk to sign up for not-Twitter; and notorious ding-dong Jim Jordan, who has been accused of covering up a sex abuse scandal.

Biles could have pointed all that out. Instead, she with a more effective approach.

who is Jenna Ellis? Asking for everyone https://t.co/nFhGIUJf9D — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 8, 2022

Biles gets a gold medal for Twitter shade. Meanwhile, Ellis replied to her tweet with a Johnny Depp GIF, because of course she did.