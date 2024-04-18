Andy Cohen, who was recently crowned the Grand Duke of Potomac, knows first-hand how to stir up some drama and get his guests to reveal their deepest, weirdest secrets because he’s…Andy Cohen. But his recent revelation was a new one that features Snoop Dogg, Pam Grier, and a “pissy floor.”

Legendary actress Pam Grier appeared on Watch What Happens Live where a viewer asked what her reaction was when Snoop Dogg recently revealed that he fainted the first time he met her. Snoop told his side of the story on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this year: “I’m sitting down and Pam Grier walk up and she sit right next to me and start talking to me,” he recalled. “My heart beating fast. So I’m like, ‘OK. I hear what you saying, Pam. Give me a minute.’ I go to the bathroom and faint.” He also revealed that Grier was his biggest crush, so that makes a little bit more sense.

On Watch What Happens Live, Grier remembered the moment fondly, which happened on the set of their flick Bones in 2001. “I knew when it was happening. He was turning pale and he got up and he wobbled to the men’s room. I said, ‘Is he OK?’ He went in and fell down on the pissy floor and fainted,” she added.

She continued, “I was so upset that they cleaned him up and brought him back out and we sat together. I didn’t know I had that effect on him. He’s such a lovely person, I just couldn’t imagine him lying in urine.” There are many ways to imagine Snoop Dogg, but lying on the floor of a bathroom really isn’t one of them.

Let’s take this time to remember that the man smokes roughly 80 blunts a day. It’s surprising that he doesn’t pass out on the floor more often.

(Via Decider)