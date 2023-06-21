oceangate
The Stepson Of The Billionaire Trapped In The Missing Titanic Sub Is Using The Tragedy To Flirt With OnlyFans Babes

The world is consumed right now with the tragedy unfolding off the Canadian coast. We’re all anxiously waiting for updates on the missing submersible that was carrying five tourists on an expedition to see the Titanic wreckage some 435 miles from shore.

Well, most of us are anyway. But if you’re the stepson of one of the in-peril passengers, you’re using the tragedy to shoot your shot — at Blink 182 concerts and Onlyfans babes.

Brian Szasz — whose stepdad Hamish Harding is a British billionaire currently trapped miles beneath the ocean’s surface, slowly suffocating to death — is handling the stressful situation in a way that feels very f*cked up, even for the kid of a man who has more money than some small countries. First, Szasz cut short his vigil to attend a Blink 182 concert, claiming his family wanted him to go to the concert as the band’s music has always “helped him cope.” Szasz even used the crisis to tag the band in the hopes he could score some one-on-one time with them.

Szasz’s next method of coping involved flirting with an OnlyFans model on Twitter. He retweeted a post from @breamack in which the model showed off her scantily clad figure with the caption, “can i sit on u.” Szasz commented simply, “Yes, please!”

Naturally, Szasz’s response to the disaster has folks on social media confused and a bit amazed at how callous his behavior seems given the dire circumstances.

