Recently, Brian Szasz attended a Blink-182 concert. Without context, that sounds like a fun and innocuous night out. However, Szasz is the stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding, who is one of the passengers on the submersible vehicle from OceanGate Expeditions, which is currently missing after embarking on a journey to see the sunken Titanic. So, Szasz enjoying a rock show amid this serious situation raised some eyebrows, including those of Cardi B. It turns out Szasz didn’t care for what Cardi had to say.

In a video shared on her Instagram Story yesterday (June 20), Cardi said in part, “People was like, ‘Well, what is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him?’ Yes. You’re supposed to be at the house, sad. You’re supposed to be crying for me. You’re supposed to be right next to the phone, waiting to hear any updates about me.”

Szasz clapped back on Twitter today, writing, “@iamcardib What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering. I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!” He added in another tweet, “Cardi B We know all your latest releases are trash but is your career this desperate for attention now??”

