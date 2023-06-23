Despite the fact that OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush repeatedly scoffed at regulations in both emails and statements to the press before taking his jerry-rigged Titan submersible down to the Titanic crash site after being warned not to by deep-sea experts, conspiracy theorists have been having a field with the missing, and now-presumably imploded vessel.

One such conspiracy nut is anti-vaxxer MAGA media guy Stew Peters, who is convinced that the entire ordeal is a “ploy” to discourage people from learning what really sank the Titanic.

“You know our policy, if the entire media is in alignment on something, then there’s probably something hidden,” Peters said before launching into his theory that naturally involved the staples of any good wackadoo conspiracy: The Rothschilds and the Federal Reserve.

Stew Peters' Rothschilds conspiracy theory: The OceanGate sub was purposely sunk to hide "that it wasn't an iceberg that sank the Titanic." Numerous politicians, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Andy Biggs, have appeared his show. https://t.co/qRlppnQxfO pic.twitter.com/Wg6Nm98XoQ — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) June 23, 2023

Via Mediaite:

“What if all of this is actually a ploy to keep people from visiting the Titanic wreckage? But if that’s the goal, why? Maybe because if people explore the Titanic too much, they would discover that it wasn’t an iceberg that sank the Titanic,” Peters said. Peters dived into various conspiracy theories surrounding the 1912 sinking. “There’s a lot of alternative theories about how that sinking occurred, that it was intentionally sunk as part of an elaborate insurance scam, and even that it was sunk by newly created Federal Reserve,” Peters theorized.

Of course, Peters isn’t the only MAGA figure who has glommed onto Titan conspiracy theories. Earlier in the week, super sleuth Donald Trump Jr. began getting suspicious that a wildly unregulated sub could somehow just disappear in the ocean despite the entire industry specifically warning that it could implode.

“Literally everything I’ve seen about this missing submarine is insane and sketchy AF,” Junior tweeted. “[A]lmost none of it makes any sense whatsoever. How long till we find other external factors making it even more so???”

Clearly, top minds are on the case, everybody. Top. Minds.

