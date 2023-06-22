An unhinged Donald Trump Jr. has been more off-the-hook than usual lately following his father’s (newest) criminal indictment. Most recently, Australians moved to bar him from the country after he got all twitchy and nose-scratchy while remaining unable to focus during a media appearance. Yep, the eldest boy is not handling the situation gracefully, but that’s only to be expected from he of the “Motel 6” rants and amped-up Fox News appearances.

So, would it be a surprise to learn that Don Jr. has thoughts on the OceanGate submersible and its five missing Titanic tourists? Sadly, it does look like late breaking word of a debris field could lead to inevitable news that the vessel imploded, which probably was in the cards after a previous passenger revealed that broken parts were held together by zip ties. So many safety concerns have emerged in the days following the submersible losing communication with its mother ship, but still, Don Jr. thinks it’s really, like, strange that this horribly constructed modern non-marvel would have failed, killing its passengers.

“Literally everything I’ve seen about this missing submarine is insane and sketchy AF…” Jr. tweeted. “[A]lmost none of it makes any sense whatsoever. How long till we find other external factors making it even more so???”

Literally everything I’ve seen about this missing submarine is insane and sketchy AF… almost none of it makes any sense whatsoever. How long till we find other external factors making it even more so??? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 21, 2023

It’s not at all shocking to figure that Don Jr. would climb aboard the conspiracy theory train here. Heck, the QAnon crowd got all wrapped up in their fake conspiracy about the actual Titanic’s fate. Some of them even argue that the Titanic never sunk at all, and that the world has actually been obsessing about The Olympic ship (and not the Titanic). They’ve even gone so far during TikTok rants to accuse J.P. Morgan of plotting to sabotage the Titanic as part of his grand plans for the federal reserve.

It’s wild that anyone has the spare mental energy to devote to conspiracy theorizing, but here we are in 2023. Also, Don Jr. has been rambling about Hunter Biden’s laptop for years. He would probably love his followers to believe that someone engineered this vessel, which a former passenger called a “suicide mission” waiting to happen, to fail, so people wouldn’t pay attention to Hunter in court. Jr. has been endlessly incensed about Hunter’s so-called “sweetheart deal,” so he must be making incredible leaps in logic here by suggesting (really?) a “sketchy” connection to “external factors.”

And he’s still going, by the way.

Love the lefties screaming about conspiracies when it seems virtually all of the supposed “conspiracy theories” that we were told were nonsense (despite almost always being the most plausible answer) have been proven to be dead on. See Wuhan Lab Leak etc. https://t.co/wSZgECjl59 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 21, 2023

However, it is worth noting that at least Don Jr. hasn’t gone the way of another right-winger to drop an equally absurd conspiracy theory — that OceanGate had a “woke CEO,” and thus, that the woke mob must have killed these passengers. Still, give Don Jr. some time. He might climb aboard that conspiracy theory as well. If he inherited the “stable genius” thing, maybe there’s more than enough room in Jr.’s head for both theories.