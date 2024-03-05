Is There A Sydney Sweeney Leak Video?

Sydney Sweeney has been trending on X since making her SNL hosting debut (with musical guest Kacey Musgraves) for a few reasons. There’s her acting work (nun horror movie Immaculate, coming to theaters soon!), the “Hooters Waitress” sketch, and a supposed “leak” video.

There are dozens, if not hundreds, of posts like “I’m sending the Sydney Sweeney leak to anyone that likes the post, check your dm after liking, comment missed if you haven’t received it” and “I will send the Sydney Sweeney leaks to anyone who likes this post, follow me so i can dm you the video.”

It should be obvious by the tone of the tweets, but: there is no Sydney Sweeney leak video. It’s random accounts — many of which are dedicated to soccer players, for some reason — trying to get people to follow or message them with the promise of… something. It’s unclear. But don’t fall for it.

wake up people there is no Sydney Sweeney leak y'all better stop searching for it jeez🤦🏻‍♂️pic.twitter.com/xVqnLxCXtg — utddynnie🇵🇹 (@DanielElendu6) March 5, 2024

In her SNL monologue, Sweeney joked about the affair rumors with her hunky Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell and the disastrous reception to Madame Web. “You might have seen me in Anyone But You or Euphoria. You definitely did not see me in Madame Web,” she said. “But I do have a new film coming out called Immaculate. I play a nun, so it’s perfect casting. But tonight, I’m excited for everyone to get to know the real me. I feel like people only see me as the girl on TV who screams, cries, and has sex. Sometimes it’s all three at the same time.” You can watch the full monologue here.