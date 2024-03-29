Sydney Sweeney has achieved plenty at age 26. She and Glen Powell could very well have resurrected the romcom in movie theaters. She remains on in-demand lists for plum roles and has gone from lamenting the financial reality of most “successful” actors to cementing a secure future for herself. Granted, she puts up with some seriously bonkers behavior regarding her boobs, but she manages to do her thing with zero coffee whatsoever.

Sometimes, however, it’s nice to simply read a nice story, and Sweeney has opened up to Who What Wear in an interview about her expanding career and more. This has, as well, allowed her to focus upon her family and return the massive gesture from her parents of moving to Hollywood for her career after she made the case in a Powerpoint presentation. Really. And that has ultimately led to her achieving a longstanding dream:

Now that she is in a position to thank them, however, it’s something Sweeney takes very seriously. “I recently paid off my mom’s mortgage,” she says with pride. “As a kid, I always dreamt of being able to take care of my parents, so that was a really big thing for me to be able to do.”

See, no matter what Hollywood and its onlookers toss at Sweeney, she will always have that accomplishment under her belt. As well, Sweeney has been upfront about including her grandmas as nuns in horror film Immaculate, now in theaters. She also told Who What Wear about how she will hop on airplanes to spend only a few hours to hang out with her grandma or visit a lake in Washington. Lessons learned here: Sydney knows that her mom and grandmas rule, and she has enviable priorities and accomplishes them, too.

(Via Who What Wear)