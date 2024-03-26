While promoting her new movie Immaculate, rising star Sydney Sweeney dropped a bombshell revelation that may easily be the most controversial stance of her entire career. It’s literally shocking to hear.

“I’ve never tried coffee before,” the Euphoria star told the Wall Street Journal. “I just drink water. For breakfast, I like a berry bowl. Maybe some granola, bacon, a croissant, but I always go to berries.”

While it’s mind-boggling to imagine someone going their whole life without every once trying coffee, surely, the caffeine-deprived Sweeney must need hours of sleep like her Madame Web co-star Dakota Johnson. Not so much.

“I sleep however many hours I get in a night,” Sweeney said in response to rumors that she only sleeps two hours a night. “But I’m known for being able to function off of very, very little for a very long amount of time.”

So, no sleeping 14 hours a night like Johnson mentioned. Got it. Speaking of Madame Web, Sweeney recently opened up about the critically-planned film and how’s she not sweating its box office performance or lack therof.

“I was just hired as an actor,” Sweeney told GQ. “To me that film was a building block, it’s what allowed me to build a relationship with Sony. Without doing Madame Web I wouldn’t have a relationship with the decision-makers over there. Everything in my career I do not just for that story, but strategic business decisions. Because I did that, I was able to sell Anyone But You. I was able to get Barbarella.”

Immaculate is now playing in theaters.

(Via Wall Street Journal)