Joy Behar has admitted to having sex with ghosts and got extremely thirsty for Liam Neeson live on the air, so you’d think her co-hosts on The View would be prepared for her bawdy admissions by now. However, the comedian still managed to get a rise out of Sara Haines during a panel discussion on what not to do after sex.

The co-hosts were riffing on a New York Post article on post-coital activities, and Haines said bringing up an ex is definitely a move to avoid. That’s when Behar revealed that she once yelled the wrong name during sex, which left Haines visibly stunned.

The biggest mistakes made after sex? 👀 The co-hosts weigh in. pic.twitter.com/wVxhdm4CSF — The View (@TheView) January 4, 2024

Via Decider:

“When has that ever happened where you’re like, ‘You know what? You’re almost there, but he was a lot better,’” Sara Haines said, before Behar asked, “You’ve never yelled out the wrong person’s name?” Haines immediately replied, “No,” to which Behar joked, “Oh, just me?” When a shocked Haines grilled Behar on whether she was being “serious,” the longtime co-host shamelessly admitted, “Yeah!”

Once the table settled down from Behar’s admission, Whoopi Goldberg also got candid by revealing that her love life is more “hit and run” than her married co-hosts.

“You all are mostly in the bed with the person,” Goldberg said. “I’m the only one who can say thank you and goodnight because I’m ushering them out the door. Y’all are in there for the duration, so you have to be careful what you do.”

