“Crazier” is not only a Taylor Swift song. It’s also how conservatives have been acting since Swift cheered on her boyfriend Travis Kelce during the AFC Championship game.

Failed presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy shared a nutso conspiracy theory on X (he’s not the only one) insinuating that the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and 49ers will be rigged in favor of Kansas City because of… Joe Biden? Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba got involved, as did “documented liar” Laura Loomer, who posted, “The Democrats’ Taylor Swift election interference psyop is happening in the open… It’s not a coincidence that current and former Biden admin officials are propping up Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. They are going to use Taylor Swift as the poster child for their pro-abortion GOTV Campaign.”

All this for less than a minute of screen time.

Deadline reports that marketing analyst and football fan Jason Pauley “took an official measurement of Swift’s camera time during the Chiefs-Ravens matchup — meaning, he pulled out his handy stopwatch — to see whether CBS spent way too much time focused on the pop star and not the actual game.”

The final total: 44 seconds. The MAGA community is flipping out over Taylor Swift being on screen for 44 seconds — that’s less than a third of her shortest song, “Now That We Don’t Talk.” And a few of those seconds included Swift seemingly mouthing “go away, please!” to the CBS cameras.

Trumpers are going to have a meltdown if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

(Via Deadline)