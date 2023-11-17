Joy Behar did not hold back her thoughts on The View as the panel recently unearthed tweets from Travis Kelce that showed the NFL star expressing some immature thoughts about women during his college career. As a self-avowed Swiftie, Behar became immediately concerned for Taylor Swift and got very blunt that she hopes the pop sensation breaks up with Kelce.

“Here’s one of his [tweets], ‘Damn, the Clippers girls gotta be the girls that don’t make the Lakers team ’cause they was all ugly,’” Behar read during Thursday’s episode of the talk show. She then read two more of his old tweets: “Why can’t girls hide they back fat?” and “I feel like if you want to be a cheerleader, you have to pass a beauty test. There’s too many ugly cheerleaders out here.”

Behar did not hide her disgust with Kelce’s old tweets and called him “illiterate.” However, Whoopi Goldberg came to Kelce’s defense.

“Young people do young people stuff,” Goldberg said. “What you said 25 years ago, may not be the way that you feel this time. So everybody needs to lighten up and let these people do what they want to do.”

When Goldberg pressed Behar on why she was so “fixated” on Kelce’s social media posts, The View co-host affirmed her Taylor Swift fandom.

“I’m a Swiftie,” Behar said. “I love her because she’s getting young people out to vote so I don’t want her to be stuck with this idiot.”

