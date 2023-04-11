Ted Cruz, undisputed King of the Self-Own, has been getting absolutely shredded on Twitter after his recent comments on armed guards blew up in his face. Following the Nashville school shooting, Cruz tweeted an image, in which he proclaimed the solution to America’s gun problem is more guns, specifically in the hands of guards at schools.

“When you go to the bank and you deposit money in the bank, there are armed police officers at the bank. Why? Because we want to protect the money we save. Why on earth do we protect a stupid deposit more than our children?” Cruz’s statement read. “We have an opportunity right now to double the police officers on campus and keep kids safe.”

Yesterday, I reintroduced the Securing Our Schools Act and the Protect Our Children’s Schools Act. Sadly, Senate Democrats played politics and blocked these two critical school safety bills.

Cruz tweeted that statement on March 31. Because this is America, it didn’t take a long for another mass shooting to occur, and contrary to Cruz’s tweet, it happened at a bank. On Monday April 10, a bank employee in Louisville killed five people and injured others. The presence of armed guards did nothing, and the shooter wasn’t stopped until police arrived.

It didn’t take long for Cruz’s tweet to resurface as the Texas senator proceeded to get roasted for attempting to deflect from the real problem: guns.

“In March, @tedcruz put out the statement below. Yesterday, at a bank an armed police officer ended up with a bullet in his head fighting for his life,” Parkland parent Fred Guttenberg wrote. “Ted, because of your ongoing bullsh*t & refusal to deal with guns, this is the reality for all, including law enforcement.”

