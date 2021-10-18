Ted Cruz’s managed to be likable for about two seconds with his recent reaction to the Zodiac Killer’s (reportedly) unearthed identity, but the goodwill didn’t last. Rather, Ted’s busy racking up enemies as usual and getting roundly thrashed in the process. That would include Patton Oswalt’s response when the senator from Texas unwisely fired off a shot, and Ellen Barkin coming for him over Texas’ insane new abortion law. Now, Ted’s irritating government officials Down Under, and more specifically, that would be Australian Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner.

The Northern Territory is not messing around with the persistent Delta variant, and so, they’ve thrown down a sweeping vaccine mandate that involves fines as high as $5000 for workers who refuse to get the jab. Ted Cruz, who probably is not an expert on Australia (although he did, uh, compare Rand Paul to Crocodile Dundee back in 2011), decided to tweet his disapproval of the mandate.

“I love the Aussies. Their history of rugged independence is legendary; I’ve always said Australia is the Texas of the Pacific,” he tweeted. “The Covid tyranny of their current government is disgraceful & sad. Individual liberty matters. I stand with the people of #Australia.”

Well, Gunner fired right back. He whipped out a ‘G’Day,” and then he fired off a “mate,” so you know he means business. Did he mean these words in the same way that southerners use “bless your heart”? One can only hope. He tweeted out a statement, in which Gunner expressed respect for Texas but not for Ted Cruz:

“We don’t need your lectures, thanks mate… Nearly 70,000 Texans have tragically died from Covid. There have been zero deaths in the Territory. Did you know that? We’ve done whatever it takes to protect the Territory. That’s kept us safe and free. We have been in lock down for just eight days in 18 months. Our businesses and school are all open. Did you know that? “You know nothing about us. And if you stand against a life-saving vaccine, then you sure as hell don’t stand with Australia. “I love Texas (go Longhorns), but when it comes to Covid, I’m glad we are nothing like you.”

Read Gunner’s full message to Cruz below.