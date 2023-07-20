Ted Cruz and pop culture references don’t mix too well. He once tweeted about Fight Club and received an immediate earful. He also weighed in on Watchmen in an inaccurate way, and lately, he’s had it in for the Barbie movie, of all things. This film has riled up Fox News as well because the conservative news network is seemingly irate about how the film (and specifically the Kenergy) is allegedly “emasculating men.”

For his part, though, Ted is steamed because of a quirkily drawn map that happens to show dashes in the South China Sea. Ted has been raging for days over what he believes is the movie’s communist propaganda, and he has trashed the movie’s “woke messaging.” He wasn’t content to let that be the final say, so Ted Cruz hopped over to Fox News for another dig at the Margot Robbie-starring fun flick.

Jesse Watters intro-ed Ted while declaring (to any Fox News viewers who haven’t been as obsessed as Ted with this story) that “[n]ine dashes signify Chinese ownership of the oceans, islands, and reefs. The Chinese believe they own the South China Sea, but they don’t.” The chyron shouted, “Ted Cruz Declares War On Barbie,” and Watters did ask, “Did you see the movie, or did you just see the stupid map?” Surprise, surprise: Ted has “not seen the movie, I have only seen the stupid map.”

Sen. Ted Cruz is on Fox News complaining that Barbie is Chinese propaganda. By his own admission, Cruz has not seen the film. pic.twitter.com/4BGZPOT4Vg — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) July 20, 2023

“As you just showed, the map is drawn in like crayons,” Ted continued. “It’s roughly a map of the world… right to the east of where China is are nine dashes. To anyone who’s not really focused on geopolitics, the lines don’t mean anything. What those lines indicate is the Communist Party of China puts out official maps with those nine dashes, and they are asserting sovereignty over the entire South China Sea.”

In response to Watters asking whether Ted thought Warner Bros. did this as a message to China, Ted agreed: “This is really designed for the eyes of the Chinese censors and they’re trying to kiss up to the Chinese Communist Party because they wanna make movie selling the movie in China.” And this is actually the same sort-of argument that Ted had made about Fight Club, so he’s definitely on brand here.

Yet Ted’s “War On Barbie” has resulted in much laughter on social media.

This is why nobody takes Fox News or the Republicans seriously. Ted Cruz declares war on Barbie? Really? Cruz is a grown man who’s angry over a children’s movie. He should declare war on mass shootings or something productive. But no. He’s mad about Barbie. pic.twitter.com/P2ydNE7yLp — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 20, 2023

Instead of working on legislation to help improve the lives of Texans, Ted Cruz spent his day attacking the Barbie Movie. pic.twitter.com/39TxXsIeiD — PocketCast News (@PocketCastNews) July 20, 2023

I pray that the Christian God protects Ted Cruz from the Barbie movie Amen — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) July 20, 2023

Ted Cruz has declared war on Barbie. How does this help Americans? I’m waiting for him to read Green eggs and Ham again. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Michaela Kelly 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇮🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@IrishMsKelly) July 20, 2023

From Dr. Seuss to Big Bird to Barbie, Ted Cruz keeps taking an interest in the politics of pop culture. He also keeps embarrassing himself: https://t.co/qAIEA6f7CG https://t.co/Diqu7mbhFp — Steve Benen (@stevebenen) July 20, 2023

Imagine pretending to be outraged about the Barbie movie but remaining silent after Donald Trump, the leading Republican presidential candidate praised the Chinese dictator and the way he’s ruling the people of China with “iron fist.” Ted Cruz is a total fraud. pic.twitter.com/ao0Yt5zsv5 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 20, 2023