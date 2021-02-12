With Donald Trump banned from Twitter permanently, it’s really starting to feel like Ted Cruz is filling the void of the must dunked on politician ever. Following a full week of getting roasted for bad takes on Gina Carano, Shakespeare, and… breast milk(?), Cruz decided to head into the weekend by criticizing the NBA for its Black History Month tributes. Apparently Cruz was not a fan of seeing Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams, and Barack Obama being honored by the league, so in a very Trumpian move, he fired off his thoughts on Twitter:

Am watching the Rockets play tonight. For the second night in a row, here’s how NBA/TNT honors Black History Month: picturing three Dem politicians. Tim Scott doesn’t exist? (unlike Abrams, he’s been elected statewide) Condi Rice? Clarence Thomas? Colin Powell? Obvious bias.

Considering both Obama and Harris made history as the first Black president and vice-president, respectively, and Abrams’ massive organization of Black voters in Georgia led to two major victories in the 2020 presidential election and subsequent runoff in the Senate, which also garnered her the recognition of the Nobel Prize Committee, obviously, those three are worthy of being recognized during Black History Month. More importantly, as numerous people on Twitter continue to point out, Ted Cruz is the last person who should be dictating which Black people should be celebrated, and he’s being absolutely roasted for it.

This is the whitest GOP thing ever.. Leave it to @tedcruz to trash Black History month because they dared to talk about the first Black President (Obama), Rep Abrams & our newly elected VP Kamala Harris! He wanted Clarence Thomas! & FYI Colin Powell is no longer part of the GOP pic.twitter.com/LGcdok4ifd — Naomi #wearamask (@Nomi4dems) February 12, 2021

Ted Cruz: I want to disenfranchise black voters to help Trump stay in power Also Ted Cruz: You aren’t celebrating the right black politicians for Black History Month — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) February 12, 2021

According to Ted, they didn't pick the "right" black people to honor during black history month?

The FIRST black POTUS, the FIRST black/asian female VP and the woman that singlehandedly turned GA blue aren't worthy of distinction? There is no low too low for Ted Cruz. — Cyndi Borowski💙🇺🇲 (@BorowskiCyndi) February 12, 2021

1. Colin Powell left the Republican Party

2. Pretty sure he hates your sniveling guts

3. You didn't seem to give a damn about Black people when you were voting to throw away their votes

4. STFU, Traitor Ted — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 12, 2021

Are you high? Obama was the first Black POTUS. Harris is the first Black and female VP. Stacey Abrams was just nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Do you expect points for being able to name four Black people, one of whom you work with? Your politics are still racist af. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) February 12, 2021

Amazingly, Cruz set himself for this self-own just a few hours after being dragged by Twitter earlier in the day for taking a swing at Princess Leia in an odd defense of Gina Carano. It’s almost like Cruz wants to be shamed in front of millions of people, but we’re gonna stop pulling on that thread before it leads to some awkward places.

