It’s been two years since Ted Cruz abandoned his freezing constituents for a sunny trip to Cancún. It might be the most notable thing he’s has ever done. Any time the Texas senator does anything that might even faintly prompt a Cancún joke, social media takes the bait. Every now and then he makes a joke about it, in an attempt to show he has a sense of humor. It rarely goes well, as witness his latest attempt.

I’m in Midland, TX today, and guess what I found!#Cancun 🌴🌴 pic.twitter.com/mKEBy75xiU — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 19, 2023

On Friday, Cruz took to Twitter to post a picture of him in Midland, Texas. There he happened upon a restaurant called Cancun Grill. Har har. So he had a picture taken of him standing next to the neon sign, a big smile on his face, once again trying to prove he’s a good sport about that time he fled his state during a freak winter storm, raced back after massive backlash, then blamed it all on his daughters.

Cruz is not known for his sense of humor and this latest volley at joke-making did not go over well.

That storm killed people in that state that you failed to represent, dickhead. https://t.co/21R6TUL6Jg — MaceAhWindu (@MaceAhWindu) May 19, 2023

I get it! It's funny because you went on vacation while people froze to death. Ha! Good one, sir! https://t.co/qDpIfvZRsr — SIC SEMPER MARK ASS BUSTERS (@TheGhostOfJohnM) May 20, 2023

Abandoning his constituents, but this time ironically https://t.co/zElTeXoane — Devin Nunes’ Alt-Mom (@NunesAlt) May 20, 2023

Ted found a sign in Texas that says "Cancun" that looks like a dick, kind of like the one he used to fuck the American people when he fled to Cancun when the state was in crisis. https://t.co/XWp9C9lkiY — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) May 20, 2023

Over 800 Texans froze to death during #TexasFreeze2021 so #TedCruz could have his chuckle & photo op today. NO ONE is laughing, you smug son-of-bitch! https://t.co/dfXdKzShv7 — Scott Uhl (@ScottUhlTX) May 20, 2023

Your constituents literally died when you ran off to Cancun, but yes… good one… burn… also, fuck you. https://t.co/i41VexUEDI — Kelly AuCoin (@KellyAuCoin77) May 20, 2023

The families of those 240 dead Texans must really love you right now. https://t.co/pyc86rqxc3 — Warren (@swd2) May 20, 2023

246 people died, most of them from hypothermia https://t.co/HpCyLEcx13 — Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) May 19, 2023

Cracking a joke about abandoning his state during a deadly storm in which his constituents literally fucking died.

Yeah, funny ted. Because THIS is who they fucking are. https://t.co/Dotb9LCMUO — Roger ZenAF (@RogerZenAF) May 19, 2023

Just as a reminder, the event that Cruz is joking about happened in mid-to-late February of 2021, when a severe winter storm led to the worst energy infrastructure collapse in Texas history. There were statewide power outages. Nearly 250 people died, though some estimates go as high as 700. While his constituents froze and/or lacked drinking water, Cruz was spotted at an airport bound for the Mexican vacation spot. The backlash was severe, but it didn’t stop him from continuing to behave like Ted Cruz.