Ted Cruz is getting roasted on social media after new information about his ill-timed and tone-deaf trip to Cancun has emerged. According to ABC News’ Ben Siegel, Cruz reportedly demanded a police escort at the airport while he left millions of Texans stranded in freezing weather without water or electricity following a historic winter storm that’s crippled the state. Needless to say, news of Cruz pulling first responders away from helping citizens so officers can facilitate his luxury vacation to sunny Mexico did not sit well, and the heated reactions already coming fast on social media where Cruz was already getting dragged for the Cancun trip. He’s reportedly attempting to fly back to Texas on Thursday afternoon, but as you can see, the damage is already done, and it’s only getting worse as more damning details emerge.

Nice! I'm sure Houston Police had nothing else to do today… — WhatIfBarackOrHillarySaidIt ✈️Ted Fled Texas✈️ (@IfBarack) February 18, 2021

He wanted first responders to escort him through the airport instead of helping the residents of Houston deal with no water, spotty electrical service, unpassable roads, food scarcity and a million other cascading problems?!? WHAT THE FUCK. — LizzyFC (@lizzyfc) February 18, 2021

Makes sense. If people want help from the police they should have gotten elected senator! Survival of the griftiest. — Lynn 🗽☕️ (@Lynn14159) February 18, 2021

But I thought Ted went on the trip to protect his family, so why the police escort? It just gets better and better. — Ohia Lehua NEVER FORGET 1/6/21🐙🐳🌺🌈🌊🌴🔥 (@OhiaLehuaMaui) February 18, 2021

same thing — The French-Canadian Connection (@fripperskitter) February 18, 2021

On top of the terrible optics of tying up emergency resources for his Cancun trip, Cruz is also getting dragged for relying on cops for his own safety after showing little concern for the Capitol Police officers who died during the January 6 insurrection that Cruz helped stir up by attending Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally. (He was notably blasted by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who publicly refused to work with Cruz on investigating the GameStop stocks situation thanks to his support of the rioters who tried to murder her.)

So, he’s fine with an armed insurrection but walking through an airport full of his constituents is scary — Jaynie's Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) February 18, 2021

Oh, so he does NOT like people attacking elected officials? Change of tune from January 6. — Joey (for #DCstatehood) (@JoeySchmittPhD) February 18, 2021

Shouldn’t the police arrest insurrectionists? — Dark Times (@DarkAges_2019) February 18, 2021

Especially when he got a couple cops killed just a month ago — Chip Throckmorton (@ChipThrockmort1) February 18, 2021

Not even thirty minutes before the police escort news broke, Cruz was getting roasted by Seth Rogen who has a long and hilarious history of repeatedly dunking on Cruz on Twitter. With Cruz due back in Texas later this afternoon where he’ll presumably address his controversial trip to Cancun, it sure sounds like the Texas senator is in for a long day of being torn apart by angry constituents.

(Via Ben Siegel on Twitter)