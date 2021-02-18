Getty Image
Ted Cruz Is Being Blasted For Requesting A Police Escort While Abandoning Freezing Texans To Fly To Cancun

Ted Cruz is getting roasted on social media after new information about his ill-timed and tone-deaf trip to Cancun has emerged. According to ABC News’ Ben Siegel, Cruz reportedly demanded a police escort at the airport while he left millions of Texans stranded in freezing weather without water or electricity following a historic winter storm that’s crippled the state. Needless to say, news of Cruz pulling first responders away from helping citizens so officers can facilitate his luxury vacation to sunny Mexico did not sit well, and the heated reactions already coming fast on social media where Cruz was already getting dragged for the Cancun trip. He’s reportedly attempting to fly back to Texas on Thursday afternoon, but as you can see, the damage is already done, and it’s only getting worse as more damning details emerge.

On top of the terrible optics of tying up emergency resources for his Cancun trip, Cruz is also getting dragged for relying on cops for his own safety after showing little concern for the Capitol Police officers who died during the January 6 insurrection that Cruz helped stir up by attending Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally. (He was notably blasted by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who publicly refused to work with Cruz on investigating the GameStop stocks situation thanks to his support of the rioters who tried to murder her.)

Not even thirty minutes before the police escort news broke, Cruz was getting roasted by Seth Rogen who has a long and hilarious history of repeatedly dunking on Cruz on Twitter. With Cruz due back in Texas later this afternoon where he’ll presumably address his controversial trip to Cancun, it sure sounds like the Texas senator is in for a long day of being torn apart by angry constituents.

