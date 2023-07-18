This might sound hard to believe, but Ted Cruz was once best known for being incendiary in a way that doesn’t involve his ill-advised decision to flee to sunny Cancun during a deadly Texas ice storm. That tail-between-the-legs outing eclipsed most of Ted’s shenanigans, including the time that he hid in the bushes at the border and filmed himself.

Yes, Ted was once cringey without also being famous (and, as is the case lately, raging over the Barbie Movie). This came to light when he ran for president in 2016, through tidbits from his mid-1990s stint as a Supreme Court clerk for then-Chief Justice William Rehnquist. Ex-colleagues of Ted’s did speak to the New York Times about how Ted used to irk them during basketball breaks by shouting “my bad!” while he “elbowed wildly.” This tidbit didn’t surprise at all, but could Ted one day be back and wearing those robes?

Such a reality is conceivable, according to GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who has apparently been raising mega campaign funds while Meatball Ron DeSantis is beginning to lose steam (and he didn’t have much to begin with) in the primary race. And if Vivek keeps rising as a GOP nominee (he’s besting Mike Pence in polls, although that’s not difficult in MAGA land) and Trump heads to prison (an actual possibility), then Supreme Court Justice Ted Cruz potentially could be a thing.

Fortunately, that’s a lot of “ifs” that need to be satisfied. However, Ramaswamy threw down his vision of Honorable Ted on Twitter, where he named his top picks for federal courts. Here’s why he likes Cancun Cruz:

Ted Cruz, U.S. Senator, Texas

– Fought for the Constitution and against left-radical court-packing.

– Champion of religious liberty who was the 2017 American Legion Religious Liberty Award winner.

Today I am unveiling my hand-picked list of judicial appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court & to the federal Courts of Appeals. Biden’s top focus appeared to be on diversity of race & gender. While I drew from diverse experiences – current & former federal judges, a former… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 17, 2023

So, prepare yourself for Ted Cruz, The Princess Bride lover and Barbie hater, having a shot at lording over one of the most powerful positions in the land. For a lifetime appointment. Eek.