During his rambling, disastrous interview with Fox News where he basically admitted to having classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump took a random shot at Alyssa Farah Griffin. The View co-host used to work for the Trump White House before resigning in protest near the end of his term. Griffin has been criticizing Trump ever since, which prompted him to tell Bret Baier that she “changed her view” to score a spot on the daytime talk show. Fortunately, Sara Haines didn’t hesitate to set the record straight.

“I was offended for you,” Haines told Griffin. “Let me remind him the second he started denying the election was when Alyssa left. It wasn’t a year and a half later with her view highly changed until she came to the show.”

After thanking Haines for her support, Griffin defended her record of speaking out against Trump from the moment she resigned. She also encouraged people to believe the warnings of former Trump staffers.

“I say, not to you ladies and you in the audience, but folks at home: believe those of us who were in,” Griffin said. “I was in more Oval Office meetings with him than I can count. I’ve briefed him in his cabin on Air Force One. He’s unfit for office. You should believe us because we saw it.”

Griffin then took things even further by recalling an especially horrifying exchange with Trump during the George Floyd protests. Via Raw Story:

“I was trying to get him to walk back a statement he made about saying, ‘When the looting starts, the shooting starts.’ I was like, surely that’s not what you mean. No one thinks we should be shooting people in the public square. And he essentially said, ‘No, that’s what I mean. We’re not walking it back.’ That was a moment when I was like, oh, this is not a fixable individual.”

However, Griffin’s experience with Trump did give her some insight into his current legal trouble. She firmly believes Trump will refuse to take a plea deal for the classified documents charge because that would be an admission of guilt on par with admitting he lost the 2020 election. He won’t be able to do it.

